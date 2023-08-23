WATCH LIVE: Beaumont Police announcing results of six-month long operation to make city safer

The purpose of operation is to disrupt and reduce violent crime among repeat violent offenders according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police announced Wednesday during a news conference that they have been running an operation for the past six months aimed at reducing violent crime in the city.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary announced that the department had been running "Operation Cease Fire" in high crime areas of the city since mid-February.

He called the operation the largest violent crime operation in the department's history.

The purpose of operation is to disrupt and reduce violent crime among repeat violent offenders according to police.

During the operation police made 891 traffic stops that they say resulted in 268 arrests Singletary announced during the news conference.

The operation also resulted in 80 guns being recovered according to Singletary who took the opportunity to ask resident not to leave guns in unlocked vehicles.

"Do not do that," he said. "We need your help."

He also mentioned that many victims may know who committed a crime but are uncooperative with police. Singletary said this is one of the reasons police initiated the operation.

Police say that for the last six weeks shots fired calls have been consistently lower for the past six weeks.

Beaumont Police Department’s Operation Ceasefire Beaumont Police Department’s Operation Ceasefire began in response to an increase in violent crimes like many communities are facing across the county. Reducing violent crime is a complex and long process that requires collaboration among various stakeholders, including law enforcement, community organizations, and the citizens. Tune in to hear about the six month program’s results, partners and how we’re continuing to work to make our community safer. Posted by Beaumont Police on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Singletary will be talking about the department's plans moving forward to try to make the city safer according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

