The Beaumont Police Department are searching for a man following a robbery at a CVS store on Wednesday.

At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the CVS on the corner of College St and 11th St in Beaumont.

Officers responded in less than a minute, but the suspect was able to flee the scene in a white pickup truck.

Upon entering the store, the suspect went directly to the drug counter and took prescription medication, but did not seek money.

While inside the business, the suspect advised employees that he was armed, and pointed a weapon at one of the employees upon leaving, one employee told police.

"At this point, we're following up with leads, and we have a pretty good one, we have really good video, so I think we're going in the right direction, and hopefully we can get this guy captured really quick before he continues this," said Sgt. Cody Guedry.

This is an ongoing investigation. 12News will provide updates as soon as they are made available.

