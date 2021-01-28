Police: Beaumont parents arrested after 3 young children left unsupervised for one hour in car

After using video surveillance from the store, it was later determined that the three children, ages 2, 1, and 9-years-old, were left unsupervised for about an hour.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents of three were arrested in Beaumont for endangering and abandoning a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot on Dowlen Road on Jan. 7, 2021.

A woman in the parking lot flagged down an off-duty police officer to notify the officer of what she had seen.

The woman told the officer she saw three infants left unsupervised inside a car in the store parking lot.

The officer found the car and waited for the parents to exit the store. The officer said he waited almost 15 minutes.

After using video surveillance from the store, it was later determined that the three children, ages 1, 2, and 9-years-old, were left unsupervised for approximately one hour in total.

The officer said he arrested the parents for endangering and abandoning a child, “after assessing the amount of time and the age of the kids that were left unattended in a high crime and high-drug area,” according to the affidavit.

The officer went on to arrest 24-year-old Britney Malbrue. The officer then tried to arrest 24-year-old Keera Mae Bennett.

The affidavit says Bennett spat in the officer’s face and tried to escape when the officer began to arrest her. After a “short struggle,” Bennett was arrested and they were both taken to the Jefferson County Jail.



Bennett also had numerous city warrants at the time of her arrest. The children were released to a grandmother.