BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two Florida men in a Tuesday morning traffic stop on I-10 after investigators say heroin and two kilograms of crystal meth were found in the vehicle.

Alex Stripling, 29, and Scott Lynch, 58, both of Florida were arrested during the traffic stop around 1:20 Tuesday morning.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

BPD Narcotics Officers Seize 2 Kilos of Crystal Methamphetamine & Herion During Traffic Stop- IH10

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:21 a.m., BPD Narcotics Interdiction Officers working Criminal Patrol on Interstate 10 East bound near mile marker 846, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A BPD K-9 responded to the traffic stop and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Officers located two large, clear, plastic baggies containing approximately two kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Officers also located several small, clear, plastic baggies containing more suspected crystal methamphetamine and one small clear plastic baggie containing an off white powdery substance, which field tested positive for Heroin.

The driver was identified as Alex Stripling (a 29 year old Alachua, Florida resident, pictured below in black) and the passenger was identified as Scott Lynch (a 58 year old Trenton, Florida resident, pictured below in orange). Stripling and Lynch were placed under arrest and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.