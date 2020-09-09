Beaumont neighborhood on edge after camera captures car passenger pointing gun out of window

Residents say the west end neighborhood is normally quiet until a person reportedly pointed a gun at children playing in a yard

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help finding the person who reportedly drove around a neighborhood in a gold car and pointed a gun at kids.

A surveillance camera caught the scary scene in what residents say is a calm west end neighborhood.

It happened on Limerick Drive.

"This is a quiet neighborhood," Roderick Hubert said.

Now, residents are on edge.

On Saturday evening, a camera caught the moment a person in a gold Mercedes drove by and pointed a gun at children playing in a yard.

"And that's really what bothered me too because they weren't in somebody else's yard, they were in their own yard, their own backyard," Hubert said.

Hubert is the kids' father. He says he was on his way home from Lake Charles when his son called and told him what happened.

"If it was a prank or a bad joke, it's not funny. My kids were scared," Hubert said.

Neighbors like John Phelan are also in complete shock.

"I mean it's quiet, there's nobody that ever causes any trouble," Phelan said.

Beaumont police are looking into it, but are asking neighbors in the area off of Gladys near Major to check their cameras.

Officer Carol Riley with Beaumont Police Department is asking folks to help them with any information that might help piece the case together.

"A lot of times people have cameras running and don't really look at them. Check with your kids, see if they've seen anything suspicious, see if they've received any threats from any kids or parents," Riley said.

Police also got calls about a similar situation a few streets over on Westgate.

"Why would somebody do that? It's just crazy," Phelan said.

MORE | Get P3Tips app

On Sunday, police arrested 46-year-old Benjamin Garrett after they say he was pointing a gun at people in the north end. Officers aren't sure if the two incidents are related.

In the meantime, homeowners on Limerick Drive are hoping for an arrest.

"I do hope they get them, there's nothing funny about that," Phelan said.