Beaumont mom indicted after baby boy taken to Houston hospital with broken ribs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont mom has been indicted on felony injury to a child charges.

Asia Keyani Young, 29, of Beaumont was indicted on the first degree felony charge this week by the Jefferson County Grand Jury.

The 5-month-old boy's father, Dylan Anthony Banks Sr., was indicted on the same charge in April 2023.

The indictment comes after the boy was admitted to a Houston hospital in January 2023 and had to be put on a ventilator.

If found guilty, Young could face anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

An investigation into the incident began after the boy was brought to Texas Children's Hospital on January 20, 2023.

Through testing, medical professionals determined the baby had serious injuries that suggested he had been shaken, according to a probable cause affidavit. Houston Police and CPS were then notified.

The 5-month-old boy had four broken ribs and "bilateral detached retinas with hemorrhaging."

The trauma is said to be consistent with abusive trauma, specifically, being shaken.

