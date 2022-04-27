2 Beaumont men facing multiple charges after car chase leads to discovery of guns, drugs

Officers found a handgun, a pistol, ecstasy, marijuana, and approximately $4,500.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police arrested two Beaumont men, who are now facing multiple charges, after finding guns and drugs in a car.

The chase happened Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Beaumont officers were patrolling the area of Avenue A and Brockman Street when they made an attempt to stop a white 2014 Lincoln MKZ due to a traffic violation.

The driver, Harold Henry, 43, of Beaumont, did not stop and led police on a chase. The car was eventually stopped in the 200 Block of E. Church Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun, a pistol, ecstasy, marijuana, and $4,500.

Both Harold Henry and Quinndarius Henry, 20, of Beaumont, were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Quinndarius Henry was in the passenger seat of the MKZ.

Harold Henry was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Quinndarius Henry was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Officers were patrolling the area of the Avenue A and Brockman. Officers attempted to stop a white 2014 Lincoln MKZ for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Henry, Harold, a 43 year old Beaumont man, did not stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The driver and the front right passenger, Henry, Quinndarius, a 20 year old Beaumont man, were eventually stopped in the 200 block of E. Church. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 1 handgun, 1 Keltec Sub 9mm Pistol, Ecstasy, Marijuana, and approximately $4500 cash. Both individuals were arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail. They were booked in for:

Driver- Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Passenger- Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…