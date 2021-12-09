2 Beaumont men arrested after police seize 5 pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana, handguns

Both suspects are in the Jefferson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men are accused of possessing synthetic marijuana and guns after law enforcement agencies raided a home in the city's North End, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Beaumont Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of SWAT and other officials, used a search warrant on Thursday at a home in the 3800 block of Buffalo Avenue.

Police said they found five pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana and two firearms.

John Coleman Jr., 46, of Beaumont, and Bradley Robinson, 41, of Beaumont were arrested as a result of the search, according to the release.

Both suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending for both suspects, police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

