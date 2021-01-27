x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Two Beaumont men arrested, connected to several armed robberies across Southeast Texas

Officers say the Beaumont men would put on masks and go inside convenience stores with a handgun before demanding money from cash registers and safes.
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
17-year-old K’Leb J’Corey Diamond, 22-year-old Moses Ray Rhine mugshots

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two young Beaumont men have been arrested for their involvement in a string of armed robberies across Southeast Texas, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Moses Ray Rhine, 22, and K’Leb J’Corey Diamond, 17, were arrested on Tuesday for “several” aggravated robbery warrants in Jefferson, Orange and Chambers counties.

Rhine was arrested for four warrants totaling $2 million. Diamond’s bond has not been set.

RELATED: Four teen suspects in Beaumont crime ring arrested after brief car chase

Officers say the Beaumont men would put on masks and go inside convenience stores with a handgun before demanding money from cash registers and safes. The group left on foot each time, officials say.

The Jefferson County Fugitive Warrant Division, Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaumont Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the string of robberies involving Rhine, Diamond and others.

The investigation has been ongoing for the last two months. Officers say more charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Related Articles

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
17-year-old K’Leb J’Corey Diamond, 22-year-old Moses Ray Rhine mugshots

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles