Beaumont man's 'indecency with a child' trial ends after a day when victim fails to show up for court

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of a 39-year-old man accused of indecency with a child ended Wednesday, less than 24 hours after it began, when the key witness did not show up.

Nathaniel Jones Darbonne, 39, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl .

Prosecutor Pam French had told jurors during opening statements on Tuesday that Darbonne had shown a teenaged girl pornography on his mobile phone before exposing himself to her.

Darbonne's defense attorney countered in his opening statement that the alleged exposure was not an intentional act and involved the girl walking in on Darbonne as he was using the bathroom.

He also told the jury that he planned to to talk about issues with doors and other parts of the home where the alleged incident happened.

The trial came to an end Wednesday morning when the case was dismissed because the "complaining witness," who was the victim in the case, did not show up in court according to French.

