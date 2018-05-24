A Beaumont man and woman have been charged in the capital murder of a Nederland found in his Beauxarts Gardens home with the front and back doors open two weeks ago.

Ashlie Cherie Martinez, 21 and Duane Lamonte Ownes Jr., 23, both of Beaumont, have been charged with capital murder in the death of Michael Odell Legg, 40.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam, III, ruled Legg died from multiple trauma stemming from an assault.

Michael Odell Legg, 40

Nederland Police investigated Legg's death in the Beauxart Gardens neighborhood west of U.S. Highway 69.

After responding to a nearby call early morning, police discovered the front and back doors of a Legg's home were open and found his body inside according to Nederland Assistant Police Chief Gary Porter.

Legg's body was found in the living room and police did not notice any gunshot or stab wounds according to Porter.

Police treated the death as suspicious because of reports of prowlers in the neighborhood and because the back and front doors of the home were open Porter said.

Nothing appeared to be stolen from the home he said.

Police responded to the 8100 block of Beauxart Gardens Road after 1:30 a.m. when a woman reported that her doorbell alarm went off and had sent her a text message while she was not home Porter said.

The doorbell, which was equipped with a video camera, captured several men moving around outside her door Porter said.

When officers checked the woman's home they found nothing but noticed the Legg's door was open Porter said.

