Previously sentenced Beaumont man will serve as his own attorney for 2nd trial of 2016 robbery

The 32-year-old had his previous 25-year sentence overturned.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Beaumont man, who had a 25-year sentence for a 2016 robbery overturned, will face a trial-by-jury for a second time.

At the upcoming trial, Artavias Chovan Cole plans to act as his own attorney.

Cole was sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing the Waffle House on 11th street in October 2016.

Cole was convicted in March 2018 and had a court-appointed attorney for that trial, but he appealed the conviction saying he did not know he had the option to act as his own attorney.

The appeals court agreed, so Cole will go before a second jury this week in the Jefferson County Criminal District Court Jury selection for his second trial began Monday.

Cole was convicted of two counts of robbery on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Two men were seen on surveillance video wearing masks stealing a wallet and cell phone from customers at the Waffle House at gunpoint, before fleeing in a black Dodge Charger.

Police used the "Find my iPhone" app to locate the stolen phone. Cole and his 12-year-old cousin matched the description given by witnesses. The two men were located near a black Dodge Charger and officers found masks and air pistols in the backseat of the car.

Cole's cousin was charged as a juvenile.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.