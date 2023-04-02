Beaumont man wanted on two federal warrants, police asking for community's help in finding him

Officers are asking anyone who may know where Keith Allen Fowler is to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are asking for the community's help in finding a 30-year-old Beaumont man who is wanted on two federal warrants.

Beaumont Police previously arrested Keith Allen Fowler and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman during a traffic stop on January 18, 2023. Officers found two handguns, 50 grams of powder cocaine, 30 grams of crack cocaine and 14 ounces of marijuana, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Fowler and Coleman were taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Fowler was booked in for evading detention, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. He was on federal probation during the January arrest, according to the release.

After Fowler bonded out of jail, two federal warrants were issued for his federal probation violation as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Officers are asking anyone who may know where Fowler is to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

