A Beaumont man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found dead along Interstate 10 near Sulphur, La, has been arrested.

Ronald G. McLain, who was wanted in connection with the death of John Michael Deville, 68, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday evening in Aransas Pass according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

McClain was arrested, based on an anonymous tip, for burglarizing a home in Aransas Pass according to the release.

McLain is charged with second degree murder, two charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two charges of of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft of heft of a motor vehicle the release said.

His bond has been set at $680,000.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

Acting on recent and reliable information, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Violent Crime detectives began tracking Ronald G. McLain through southeast Texas.

McLain was wanted for the murder of John Michael Deville, 68, Lake Charles, found deceased near his truck on the shoulder of I-10 westbound near Sulphur, LA in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 26.

Beginning Tuesday, June 26, through various interviews, surveillance, and other investigative techniques, CPSO Violent Crime detectives were able to track McLain's movements from Westlake, Louisiana, to Aransas Pass, Texas, where he was captured by local authorities around 6:00 p.m. yesterday.

CPSO Violent Crime detectives traveled to Aransas Pass to meet with investigators in reference to McLain's apprehension.

McLain was arrested during the commission of a home burglary following an anonymous tip.

McLain is a convicted felon as he was previously convicted of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in Nueces County, Texas when he was a teenager and was sentenced to fifty years in the Texas Department of Corrections.

In Calcasieu Parish, McLain is charged with 2nd degree murder; 2 counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon; 2 counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $680,000.

CPSO Violent Crime Detectives enlisted the assistance of the following agencies to aid in the investigation and capture of McLain:

Vinton Police Department

Beaumont Police Department

Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers

Houston Police Department

Texas Fusion Center

United States Marshal Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office

Harris Country District Attorney’s Office

Aransas Pass Police Department

Aransas County Sheriff's Office

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

CPSO Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.

