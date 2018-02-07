Beaumont man has been arrested Tuesday evening after a warrant was issued by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with the murder of a Lake Charles man.

The warrant for Kenneth Dawayne “Fat Rat” Williams, 32, of Beaumont was for 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of John Michael Deville, 68, who was found deceased near his truck on the shoulder of I-10 near Sulphur, LA in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 26.

Williams turned himself in to the Beaumont police.

Ronald G. McLain was already arrested on Friday evening in connection to this murder. He was also charged with 2nd degree murder, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle.

From Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

Kenneth Dawayne “Fat Rat” Williams, 32, Beaumont, turned himself in to the Beaumont Police Department around 3:30 this afternoon. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Williams on June 30 for 2nd degree murder in the case of John Michael Deville, 68, Lake Charles, who was found deceased near his truck on the shoulder of I-10 westbound near Sulphur in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 26. His bond is $1,000,000.

Ronald G. McLain, 57, Beaumont, who is also charged in the murder of Mr. Deville, as well as, 2 counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon; 2 counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a motor vehicle, is currently in jail in Aransas Pass, TX, where law enforcement arrested him for a home burglary on Friday, June 29. His bond has been set at $680,000.

CPSO plans to start the extradition process to bring McLain and Williams back to Calcasieu Parish to face their charges.

CPSO Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.

