Beaumont man rejects plea deal in December 2021 murder of man found shot in car

Anthony Tyreese Johnson was arrested after Dexter Anderson was fatally shot in December 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man charged with murder in a December 2021 shooting rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 40 years.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired in January 2022.)

Anthony Tyreese Johnson turned down the deal to face trial and will face from five to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty of shooting 25-year-old Dexter Anderson.

The murder happened on December 21, 2021, and led to the arrests of Johnson and Joseph Seymoure according to officials. Seymoure’s case has not yet gone to trial.

According to 12News file stories, both men were arrested in late December after Beaumont police found the mortally-wounded Anderson in a car parked in Beaumont’s west end. Another person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment after the shooting, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Willowglen Drive.

The victims then drove to a Citgo gas station nearby, according to police.

Anderson was pronounced dead inside the car.