x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Beaumont man indicted for taking off clothes, attempting to steal $1.2M fire truck

Kenneth Randolph Jr., 32, was intoxicated and lying in the middle of the roadway. When firefighters from Station #10 arrived Randolph began to remove his clothes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted after trying to steal a Beaumont Fire Department fire truck, while naked.

On August 23, 2023 around 10 a.m. Beaumont police responded to a call near Elinor Street and 8th Street to assist Beaumont firefighters with a man who was attempting to steal a fire truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kenneth Randolph Jr., 32, was intoxicated and lying in the middle of the roadway. When firefighters from Station #10 arrived Randolph stood up and began to remove his clothes.

He ran to the driver's side of the fire truck and got in. He began to push buttons on the control panel once inside the truck, according to the affidavit.

To prevent Randolph Jr. from pressing the drive button and stealing the fire truck, two firefighters had to pull Randolph Jr. out of the truck.

While removing Randolph Jr. from the truck, he caused bodily injury to a firefighter when the firefighter fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Randolph Jr. is being charged with robbery which is a 2nd degree felony.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTSDownload the 12News App to your mobile device  

MOREFind all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERSSubmit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APPDownload the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont teen arrested in connection with murder after several days on the run

Before You Leave, Check This Out