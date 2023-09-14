Beaumont man indicted for taking off clothes, attempting to steal $1.2M fire truck

Kenneth Randolph Jr., 32, was intoxicated and lying in the middle of the roadway. When firefighters from Station #10 arrived Randolph began to remove his clothes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted after trying to steal a Beaumont Fire Department fire truck, while naked.

On August 23, 2023 around 10 a.m. Beaumont police responded to a call near Elinor Street and 8th Street to assist Beaumont firefighters with a man who was attempting to steal a fire truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kenneth Randolph Jr., 32, was intoxicated and lying in the middle of the roadway. When firefighters from Station #10 arrived Randolph stood up and began to remove his clothes.

He ran to the driver's side of the fire truck and got in. He began to push buttons on the control panel once inside the truck, according to the affidavit.

To prevent Randolph Jr. from pressing the drive button and stealing the fire truck, two firefighters had to pull Randolph Jr. out of the truck.

While removing Randolph Jr. from the truck, he caused bodily injury to a firefighter when the firefighter fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Randolph Jr. is being charged with robbery which is a 2nd degree felony.

