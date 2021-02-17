Beaumont man shot inside his apartment early Tuesday morning, police looking for 3 suspects

The man who was shot told Beaumont police he was inside of his apartment when he saw a light come through a window. Then he heard gunshots, and he was hit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man told police three men shot at him inside his apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the 100 block of East Florida Avenue at 5:44 a.m. Feb. 16 and talked to a 45-year-old man standing outside his apartment, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

The man told police he was inside of his apartment when he saw a light come through a window. Then he said he heard gunshots, and he was hit.

He said walked outside his apartment after the gunfire stopped and saw three men that he did not know leaving the apartment complex, heading north on Highland Avenue.

Beaumont EMS took the man to a nearby hospital. The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and he is in fair condition, Riley said.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes should contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips App and use your smartphone or tablet to submit a tip. All calls are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.