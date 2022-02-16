Beaumont man set to face trial for 2020 murder after rejecting plea deal

Davion Mason is accused of murdering Tevin Moore in 2020. Moore was killed on his birthday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Beaumont man is set to go to trial for murder after rejecting a plea deal.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a November 2020 newscast.)

Davion Mason is accused of murdering Tevin Moore, 26, of Beaumont in 2020. Mason is charged with murder and felony assault of a family member.

Mason appeared before Jefferson County Judge Raquel West via Zoom on Wednesday to either accept or reject a plea deal.

Mason was offered a 45-year cap if he pleaded guilty. This means that if he had taken the plea, Mason could have been sentenced to no more than 45 years in prison.

Mason’s attorney told Judge West that they would not accept the plea and wanted to go to trial.

A trial date has not been set. Mason is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Beaumont Police were called to the Plymouth Village on Helbig Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found Moore with multiple gunshot wounds. Moore was killed on his birthday, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins previously told 12News.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Mason shot Moore after a verbal argument between the two escalated. Mason later called Beaumont Police from Ironton Street and turned himself in.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a previous Beaumont Police Department release

