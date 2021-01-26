Second Beaumont man sentenced to over 16 years for violent carjacking

Court documents stated both men told a man at the Excellent Car Wash to give them his pickup truck at gunpoint, then pistol whipped him and shot at his feet.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another man from Beaumont was sentenced to over 16 years after a violent carjacking in December 2019.

Thaddiaus Joseph Thomas, 34, was sentenced to 198 months federal prison for carjacking and firearms violations by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a news release Jan. 22.

Thomas pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in a violent crime Aug. 12, 2020.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, free from the threat of violent crime,” Ganjei said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, along with our federal and local law enforcement partners, will do whatever it takes to stem the tide of violent gun crime on our streets.”

Another suspect in the case, Tremaurice Arthur Randall, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to the same charges and was sentenced Dec. 2, 2020.

RELATED | Beaumont carjacker sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars

Court documents stated Thomas and Randall were wearing masks and went up to a man sitting in his 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck Dec. 21, 2019 at the Excellent Car Wash in the 5000 block of Haden Road in the North End.

Thomas pointed a pistol at the driver and Randall told him to "give it up," then they pulled the man out of the truck and threw him on the ground, according to the news release.

Thomas pistol-whipped the driver in the head and fired a shot at his feet, according to court documents.

Both men were indicted with carjacking, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm March 4. Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross prosecuted this case, which was also investigated by the ATF and Beaumont Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case was a part of Project Guardian, a Department of Justice initiative to reduce gun violence and make sure federal firearms laws are being enforced starting in fall 2019. Project Guardian's goal is to keep prohibited people from purchasing a firearm and take appropriate actions when someone is barred from having a weapon for mental health reasons.