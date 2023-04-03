Terry Barlow sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to 2021 shooting death of wife

In January 2023, Terry Bellini Barlow pled guilty to the murder of his wife Ashley Barlow.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting death of his wife was sentenced to 50 years Monday.

In January 2023, Terry Bellini Barlow pled guilty to the murder of his wife Ashley Barlow. Ashley Barlow was shot to death in October 2021. She was 36 when she died.

Barlow initially rejected a plea deal in April 2022. At that time, Judge Raquel West told him that if a jury found him guilty of murder, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison.

Barlow said he knew what rejecting the guilty plea would mean and asked to go to trial. It is unknown why he decided to change his plea. The plea deal allowed the judge to sentence Barlow to a maximum of 50 years for murder.

There was no cap placed on the aggravated assault plea, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years. However, it had the stipulation that whatever sentence he received would run concurrent with the murder sentence.

Before announcing Terry Barlow's punishment, Judge West heard testimony today from a Beaumont Police Department special crimes unit supervisor, a witness of the homicide and the sister of Ashley Barlow. She also heard testimony from Terry Barlow.

Judge West noted that Terry Barlow fired 17 shots, then he said it was an accident. She described listening to the 17 shots as torture for her and for everyone else who listened to it and said there was no accident.

The judge then sentenced terry Barlow to 50 years for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

The deadly shooting happened on October 23, 2021. Beaumont Police found Ashley Barlow’s body in a parking lot in the 650 block of Langham Drive after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

Ashley Barlow had been shot multiple times in the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness at the scene told police Ashley Barlow was already at the parking lot when Terry Barlow arrived and the two started arguing. The witness said Terry Barlow reportedly pulled out a gun during the argument but later drove away from the area.

Terry Barlow reportedly returned shortly after leaving and began firing at his wife and the witness, according to the affidavit.

The witness was able to run and hide but said Terry Barlow chased his wife down and shot at her multiple times.

A security camera in the area where the shooting took place caught the murder and aggravated assault on tape, according to the affidavit.

The video shows who police believe is Terry Barlow confronting both victims and yelling could be heard. Investigators said the video then shows Terry Barlow driving away, coming back, and starting shooting.

In the video, Ashley Barlow can be heard screaming and pleading for the shooter to stop. She died at the scene.

Terry Barlow left the scene but later turned himself in, according to the affidavit.

Terry Barlow told detectives he knew where his wife was because he put a GPS tracker on her vehicle, according to the affidavit. He thought she was having an affair.

Detectives said Terry Barlow told them he planned to kill himself but did not.

When questioned about the weapons, Barlow said he had his wife’s .380 handgun in his pocket and his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber. Barlow told detectives he discarded his wife’s gun on Laurel Street, but he did not know where his gun was

Barlow said he "really messed up" his life and his children's lives, according to the affidavit.

