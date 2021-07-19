Beaumont man sentenced to 90 days in jail, 10 years probation for 2019 hit and run wreck

Travon Gipson was sentenced for his part in a 2019 hit and run wreck that seriously injured a Beaumont police officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

On Monday, Travon Gipson was sentenced to 90 days and 10 years probation in jail for his part in a 2019 hit and run wreck that seriously injured a Beaumont police officer.

Gipson was indicted on charges related to the wreck on July 24, 2019. Gipson was indicted on a charge of accident involving injury or death, which is a third degree felony.

On July 3, 2019, a Beaumont police officer was headed to a shots fired call at a large party in the Amelia neighborhood, when his vehicle was hit by a 2018 Dodge Challenger driving eastbound in the westbound lane in the 8500 block of McLean according to court documents.

The police officer was unable to get out of his car due to his injuries, and could not get the vehicle door open after the crash according to court documents.

Documents said both vehicles had extensive damage. Gipson got out of his vehicle and left the scene without checking on the officer according to the documents.

Investigators said Gipson did not call 911 to report the crash.

