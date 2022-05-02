Beaumont man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor

Officials said text messages the suspect sent were of a sexual nature and sought out relations with an underage girl.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to online solicitation of a minor.

Officials said that a mother found messages Skylor Dill left on her then 16-year-old daughter’s phone. Officials said text messages the suspect sent were of a sexual nature and sought out relations with the underage girl.

The messages were found on Feb. 22, 2020, according to fie stories. Investigators believe Dill knew the victim's age when he sent the messages.

Dill was sentenced to five years as a part of a plea deal. He plead guilty before Judge John Steven on Monday afternoon.

Officials determined it was not the first time that Dill approached the teen for sex.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House where it was determined that Dill had made previous requests to the teen.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.