Beaumont man sentenced to 45 years after setting fire to garage with friend inside, DA says

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man indicted for a 2019 murder has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars, Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Wednesday.

Ronald Goeloe, 52, pleaded guilty to setting fire to an Old Town garage apartment with a friend of his inside. It happened in 2500 block of Evalon Avenue on July 18, 2019.

Pictures of Goeloe breaking into the garage and entering with the victim were recorded by home security video.

He later walked out of the garage alone and returned with a gasoline can. Goeloe then set the garage on fire, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Goeloe pleaded guilty on May 5, 2021 and was sentenced to 45 years in state prison on Wednesday.

The Beaumont Fire Department assisted the Beaumont Police Department in the investigation.

Prosecutor Luke Nichols said the murder was “a senseless crime.”

“Ronald Goloe needs to be removed from society to protect the citizens of Jefferson County. Even when confronted with the clear evidence assembled by Beaumont Police detectives, he showed no remorse for her death,” Nichols said.

He entered a guilty plea last week, which was his second attempt to do so. The judge only accepted it this time because the sentencing cap was higher, court documents show.

