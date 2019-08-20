BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge handed down a 45-year prison sentence Tuesday to a Beaumont man for sexually abusing three young girls over two years.

Charles Grant Jr., 49, was sentenced by Judge Raquel West in 252nd District Court to 45 years on three counts of aggravated assault of a child according to court documents.

The sentences, which were part of a plea deal, will run concurrently and Grant will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Grant was originally indicted on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child in 2018 for abusing three 7 to 10-year-old girls according to file stories.

He molested them at a storage unit he was renting, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girls said that he would take one at a time into the storage unit and have the other two keep watch while he molested each girl.

Grant would then pay each girl and then take them shopping with the money he had given them.

The attacks happened between 2015 and 2017 before the girls made an outcry.

RELATED: Beaumont man accused of continuously abusing three young girls, paying them each $5

RELATED: Chelsea's hope offers resources to child victims of sexual assault

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutor Kim Pipkin told 12News at the time that this case stands out as one of the most horrific she had worked on.

"On a scale of my cases where even the most minimal thing somebody can be charged with is still terrible because it involves a child, this is certainly one of the worst ones because you have the continual sexual abuse," Pipkin said in 2018.

Pipkin explained the abuse was discovered after the mother of the victims started asking questions when things started to not sit quite right with her. After the first child made an outcry, the other children followed with similar stories.