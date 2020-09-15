Beaumont man sentenced to 35 years for sexual abuse of three granddaughters

"The lesson here is to speak up against sexual abuse," Assistant District Attorney Kaneshia Moore said. "You never know how many people are depending on your voice.”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Beaumont man was sentenced for sexually abusing three of his granddaughters.

Guadalupe Rodriguez, 59, pled guilty to all three first-degree felony offenses of continuous sexual abuse of a child Monday, Sept. 14, Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham said in a news release.

Judge John B. Stevens, Jr. sentenced him to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

"Today’s sentencing allows the victims to avoid testifying at trial, which can further traumatize victims," Wortham said. "The sentencing also provides assurance that Rodriguez will never be able to harm another child."

A 12-year-old girl asked her choir teacher hypothetically on Feb. 25 what would happen if a child was being molested by a relative, Wortham said. Her teacher encouraged her to report that her step-grandfather, Rodriguez, had been sexually assaulting her for the last four years.

Staff at her school immediately notified Beaumont ISD and Beaumont Police and the Garth House interviewed her.

Another 15-year-old granddaughter reported her grandfather has been sexually abusing her Feb. 27. The family notified Beaumont Police about these allegations, and the Garth House interviewed her also.

During an interview with Beaumont Police detectives, Rodriguez admitted he also had been abusing his 8-year-old granddaughter, Wortham said.

“I am extremely proud of the first victim’s courage to speak up against sexual abuse, even when the abuser is a family member," Assistant District Attorney Kaneshia Moore said. "Her bravery helped us to discover two additional victims. The lesson here is to speak up against sexual abuse. You never know how many people are depending on your voice.”

"Rodriguez must serve every single day of his 35-year sentence and he will never be eligible for parole," Worthham said.

He will be 94-years-old when his sentence expires in 2055.