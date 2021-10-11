Beaumont man pleads guilty, sentenced to 100 years for possession of child pornography

In court, Bruce McNally said that he made a very serious mistake and, “there's no excuse for my behavior. This goes against what I believe is right.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 61-year-old Beaumont man was sentenced Monday morning after pleading guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bruce McNally was sentenced to 10 years for each count to run concurrently. As a part of McNally’s plea, he will have to register as a sex offender and cannot appeal the sentence. McNally also will not be able to possess a firearm once he is released.

In court, McNally said that he made a very serious mistake and, “there's no excuse for my behavior. This goes against what I believe is right.”

McNally was charged with 10 counts of child pornography in June of 2020.

The Beaumont man was arrested after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting a Beaumont police officer that McNally may be in possession of child pornography.

Investigators began looking into the tip and said they found enough evidence to charge McNally.

Learn more: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.