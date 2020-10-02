BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man begins a ten-year prison stay today just hours after his victim, holding back tears, told him she hopes his sentence makes him a better man.

Joel Ray Wells was sentenced to ten years for indecency with a child and an additional ten years for stalking the child’s mother. The sentences will run concurrently.

Wells attorney asked that his client get probation. Criminal District Judge John Stevens asked Wells if he thought the crime was worthy of probation.

“Can you give her innocence back?” the judge asked. Wells gave no verbal response.

Wells was taken into custody immediately after sentencing.

More on 12NewsNow.com...

Fort Bend religious leader charged with indecency with a child

Texas High School teacher admits in Facebook message to molesting teen, police say

Man accused of indecency with Amelia Elementary student, trial to begin Tuesday

Galveston Police officer arrested for indecency with a child

Man found guilty of indecency with a child, exposing himself to two girls in Beaumont

Orange man gets 10 years probation, $1K fine for 'indecency with a child'