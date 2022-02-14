Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Jacob Bastian will serve 10 years in prison then serve 10 years on probation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Jacob Bastian pleaded guilty to two out of 10 counts of possession of child pornography. The other eights counts were dropped as a part of a plea deal.

Judge Raquel West sentenced Bastian to 10 years for the first count and 10 years suspended for the second count. This means Bastian will serve 10 years in prison then serve 10 years on probation.

Before sentencing was announced, Bastian’s defense attorney said Bastian did not set out to find the images. The attorney said Bastian's exposure to them came as he was looking for other things on the internet.

Bastian’s attorney claimed that the images were downloaded when his client was 17. The prosecutor refuted these claims stating that the defense was trying to separate Bastian from the victimization of his victims.

The prosecutor stated that it was offensive to the victims to imply they were not victims.

The prosecutor said Bastian was only charged with ten out of the thousands of videos found hidden on his cell phone. She stated Bastian created chat rooms and would kick people out if they did not upload pictures of victims who were young enough.

The prosecutor asked Judge Raquel West to give Bastian 10 years on each charge.

Judge West described being repulsed after seeing the images Bastian saw. Based upon what she saw, Judge West said she did not believe Bastian was just “coming across these images.”

“If you were older, 20 years is exactly what you would have [for this],” Judge West said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.