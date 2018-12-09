BEAUMONT — Joshua Jerome Booker, 26, of Beaumont, pled guilty to four counts of Cruelty to Animals.

Criminal District Attorney, Bob Wortham, announced that Booker was sentenced to one year in County jail for each count.

The sentences will run concurrently.

This comes after Animal Services Officer, Dustin Carraway, with the Beaumont Police Department responded to Booker's home in Beaumont on May 22, 2014.

When he got to the home on Chaison Avenue, Officer Carraway found on deceased dog and several severely undernourished dogs.

Investigation revealed that Booker was the owner of the dogs and left them in the garage for over a week without food or water.

Prosecutor Ashley Shearer said “I applaud the dedicated work of Officer Carraway, as well as the work of our other Animal Services officers in Beaumont. It is important that we prosecute people who commit such acts of cruelty to pet animals. I encourage members of the public to report any such abuse and cruelty that they may observe.”

