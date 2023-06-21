Beaumont man sentenced to 20 years after taking plea agreement on charges of injury to a child

Dominick Litrell Chretien plead guilty to one of three charges of injury to a child as part of a plea agreement. The other two charges were dismissed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced after taking a plea deal on charges to injury to a child.

Dominick Litrell Chretien appeared before Judge John Stevens in the Criminal District Court Wednesday afternoon.

He plead guilty to one of three first degree felony charges of injury to a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, the other two charges were dismissed.

"You can't undo the harm to a child," said Judge Stevens during the court hearing. "You should never even approach the thought of harming someone who is vulnerable like a little child."

Chretien previously faced 5 to 99 years or life in prison if he had gone to trial and was found guilty by a jury.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.