BEAUMONT, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from May 2019

A 27-year-old Beaumont man will be spending 71 months in federal prison as of today for a firearm violation.

In April 2019, law enforcement officers began investigating a homicide that took place in Beaumont’s west end.

RELATED: Brother of Anthony Wilson murder suspect indicted on federal charges

Investigators later learned that Bernard James Bell was given a firearm that was used in connection with the April 2019 homicide so that he could dispose of it or hide it, officials say.

Investigators later recovered the firearm after concluding Bell had it in his possession at some point.

Bell is a convicted felon having had “several convictions in Jefferson County.”

As a convicted felon, Bell is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Bernard James Bell was sentenced to 71 months Wednesday, Feb. 19. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in July 2019.

Bell was indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury on May 1, 2019.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

15-year-old certified to be tried as adult in fatal April 2019 shooting of Beaumont father

Two indicted in connection with shooting death of Beaumont father Anthony Wilson

Affidavit: Younger brother told suspect charged with tampering evidence he shot Anthony Wilson

Suspect charged with tampering in connection with shooting death of Beaumont father released on bond

Suspect linked to shooting death of Anthony Wilson back in custody on federal charges