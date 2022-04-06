Beaumont man sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for firearms violation

Luis Roberto Alonzo, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

GROVES, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next two and a half years in prison for a firearms violation.

Luis Roberto Alonzo, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

On April 26, 2021, law enforcement officials responded to a motel in Groves where it was reported that Alonzo refused to leave the property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas.

When officers found Alonzo, they learned he had an outstanding warrant, and a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he was seen exiting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Since Alonzo is a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Alonzo was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 4, 2021. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Groves Police Department and the Port Neches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

