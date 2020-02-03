BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and his family are shaken up after they say a group of men robbed them at gunpoint last week.

Caymon Knox, 22, says he was looking to buy a 2005 Ford 500 SE from the app "letgo."

Knox tells 12News he began speaking with a man on February 24 which included a phone call about where to meet.

"They were very polite," Knox said.

Knox lives with his fiance and little brother, but doesn't have a car and has had to hitch rides with his mother to get around.

He says saving up for a car has been tedious which is why Knox says he was so excited to finally purchase a vehicle.

When Knox's family showed up to the Northridge Manor Apartments in Beaumont on February 24, things took a scary turn.

"After 20 minutes of waiting, there was a guy who wasn't that old, walked over from that direction and said 'hey, you guys are on the wrong side,'" Knox said. 'You need to come over here, the car's over here.'"

Around 4:30 p.m, Knox says he told his mother and stepdad to circle around to the other side to take a look at the vehicle.

While they did that, Knox and his cousin followed the young man around the corner of an apartment building.

That's when Knox says two men in ski masks jumped out with an AK-47 and a pistol.

"They put their guns to the back of our heads, pushed our heads into the ground and then they unloaded everything out of our pockets and took everything that we had," Knox said.

After taking nearly $1,000, the men then ran toward what Knox describes as a white mustang with a black soft top and a dent on the side.

Knox tells us the men threatened to kill him and his cousin if they didn't run away, which they did.

The two ended up running through a nearby creek, fearing they were going to be chased.

Haila Knox, Caymon's mother, was still driving around the apartment complex when this took place and didn't realize what was going on.

"It could've been a lot worse. I'm thankful that it wasn't," his mother said.

The family immediately called 911 and filed a police report.

"I'm not sure my kid is ever going to be the same again," Haila Knox said.

Knox says the traumatic experience can't escape his mind.

"It's scary to even want to look at car at this point," Knox said. "They had the gun pressed to the back of my head, I can still feel like I feel it sometimes."

Knox tells 12News he's used the app before with no issues, but says after this hard lesson he'll conduct further transactions in a public place from now on.

"We're not going to anybody's house anymore," Knox said.

GoFundMe | Robbed at Gunpoint

Knox's mother has set up a GoFundMe with hopes to get back the cash he worked for and lost, while trying to buy his family a car.

Beaumont Police are investigating the crime, but no arrests have been made.

