Beaumont man with warrant for arrest out of Orange County, now facing state, potential federal charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man is facing state and federal charges after police found multiple guns and narcotics in a Beaumont motel room.

Beaumont Police responded a call on Tuesday about a trespasser with a gun in a room at the Midtown Inn. The person who called told dispatch that the suspect was stealing items from the room.

Responding officers found the suspect who was later identified as Gaven Kade Butler, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Butler was arrested and police found a stolen gun in his waistband.

Police said a shotgun and narcotics were in plain sight inside the room. Investigators later found 61 grams of meth, 6 ounces of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, Xanax and two guns in the room, according to the release.

Officers learned Butler already had a warrant out for his arrest in Orange County. He is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

Butler was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where possession and firearm charges are pending against him. Butler could possibly face federal charges.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

