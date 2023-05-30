Beaumont man pleads guilty to beating man unconscious in 2022 fight

He stomped on the man's head after he was unconscious according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man faces a potential 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to beating a man unconscious.

Isaiah Fuentes, 52, of Beaumont, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning before Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court to aggravated assault.

He pleaded guilty in exchange for a 15-year cap on his sentence.

Fuentes got into a fight with another man in June 2022 and beat the man until he was unconscious and then stomped on his head according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Judge West has requested a pre-sentencing report before deciding his sentence.

A sentencing date for Fuentes has yet to be set.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

