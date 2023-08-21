Beaumont man pleads guilty to assaulting officer he alleges left him paralyzed in jail incident

His plea agreement will limit his punishment from either probation or two to 10 years in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Beaumont Police officer who he and his civil attorneys allege left him paralyzed after an incident in the Jefferson County jail.

Christopher Shaw entered a guilty plea Monday in 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West to a charge of assault on a peace officer.

Judge West will be setting a date for his sentencing once a pre-sentencing report has been completed.

Shaw's plea agreement will limit his punishment from either probation or two to 10 years in prison.

In July 2022, Shaw's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit naming Beaumont Police officer James Gillen, the City of Beaumont, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s medical contractor.

The incident happened when Shaw was being booked at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility in June 2021 on a charge of public intoxication.

HIs civil attorneys claim that the incident began when the officer had become agitated when Shaw lifted one of his legs while the officer was standing in front of him.

Police, however, say that Shaw became very aggressive, using physical force to push Officer Gillen inside the jail's booking area according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say he “intentionally and knowingly” proceeded to kick Officer Gillen in the shin and groin, the affidavit says.

Shaw's lawyers say in the lawsuit that "with his hands cuffed behind him and surrounded by three officers, Chris did not have the physical ability to place Gillen in fear of imminent threat of harm and danger."

Singletary has defended the officer in the past saying, "we feel very badly about the gentleman who got injured, but our officer was just doing his job, and I want them to protect themselves."

Shaw's attorneys say in the lawsuit that he never touched the officer.

After the incident Shaw was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Shaw's civil attorneys also say that the officer lost his balance and fell on top of Shaw after he landed on his neck on the floor.

Shaw was unconscious and bleeding afterwards and jail staff then called an ambulance.

His lawyers say he was unable to sit up or stand when paramedics arrived and was then put on a gurney and taken by ambulance to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

At the hospital Shaw, who was still unable to sit or stand, was given what his attorneys describe as a "short evaluation" and then released according to the lawsuit.

They say his representative to medical staff at the hospital was Gillen, who then put him into a police patrol car and took him back to the jail.

Once back at the jail they say he still could not move and had to be dressed in jail clothing by the staff.

Eventually he was placed in a chair but slid out onto the floor his attorneys say in the lawsuit.

His attorneys allege that no jail medical staff helped him though he begged for help.

They claim when he asked a nurse for help she told him, “I won’t help you until you help yourself."

Shaw, left on the floor and unable to control his bodily functions, soiled himself and urinated on himself the lawsuit alleges.

They say in the lawsuit that he again asked for help after his breathing had become labored.

“Lady, I am going to die. And it will be on your watch." he told the nurse according to the lawsuit.

His attorneys say in the lawsuit that when the jail staff finally called for medics again they told jail staff that his body was extremely swollen and he should have been taken to a doctor.

Shaw was then taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he underwent several surgeries and doctors there found that he suffered several fractures to his spine leaving him paralyzed according to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.