Beaumont man pleaded guilty to 13 charges of child sexual exploitation

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 48-year-old Beaumont man pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually assaulting three children who stayed in the U.S. after their mother was deported.

Carlos Enrique Yalibat was scheduled to go to trial this week on charges of indecency with a child, attempted sexual performance of a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Instead of being sentenced by a jury, Yalibat chose to allow the judge to determine his sentence.

In court, Judge Raquel West said she will wait to receive a pre-sentencing report before announcing the sentence.

From a release:

