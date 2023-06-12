x
Crime

Beaumont man takes plea deal, sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

27-year-old Anthony Sparrow's victim was younger than 14 when the crime happened, according to the district attorney's office.
Credit: 12NewsNow

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to charges of sexual assault of a child. 

Anthony Sparrow, 27, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child before Judge John Stevens in the Criminal District Court on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Sparrow pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In addition to serving 25 years, Sparrow will have to register as a sex offender.

Sparrow's victim was younger than 14 when the crime happened, according to the district attorney's office. 

If Sparrow had gone to trial and was convicted on the original charge, he would've faced from 25 to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

