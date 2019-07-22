Trial underway for Beaumont man after robbery, home invasion at woman's apartment

Police said the woman hid inside the Port Arthur apartment while the invasion happened and relayed information to a 911 dispatcher.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is on trial for his alleged involvement in the invasion and robbery of a Port Arthur woman's apartment two years ago.

Testimony in the trial of Jorden Michael Spiller began on Tuesday in court after officers say three men went into the apartment in summer 2019. Spiller is facing an aggravated robbery charge.

*Editor's Note: The above video aired in July 2019.

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were called about 11 p.m. about a burglary in progress.

Police said the woman was hiding as the home invasion happened, relaying information to a 911 dispatcher.

Another victim told police he approached the door of the apartment and knocked. The suspects then opened the door and forced him to enter at gunpoint.

Police said he was made to lie down on the floor while the men stole items from the apartment.

Spiller was arrested along with Timothy Lewis of Winnie and Caleb Broussard of Houston following the crime in the 3500 bock of Turtle Creek Drive in Port Arthur.

All three men were charged with aggravated robbery according to jail reports.

Two suspects tried to run away when officers got to the complex, and were immediately stopped.

The third suspect was seen trying to get away in a gray Mazda when he was arrested.

Timothy Lewis was sentenced to 50 years by a jury for the robbery.

Also on 12NewsNow ...

Press Release from Port Arthur Police:

On 7/22/19 at approximately 10:52 pm, the Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 call of a burglary in progress. The victim approached the apartment and after knocking on the door was forced into the apartment at gunpoint. The tenant was hiding inside the apartment and was relaying information to 911 Dispatch as this home invasion occurred. The victim was ordered to lie face down on the floor while suspects removed property from within the residence. As PAPD Officers arrived on scene two suspects fled on foot and were immediately apprehended. A third suspect was seen attempting to flee the complex at a high rate of speed in a gray Mazda passenger car. This suspect was also taken into custody by PAPD Patrol Officers.

The suspects have been identified as the following:

Timothy Lewis, male black, 5/30/86, resident of Winnie, TX

Caleb Broussard, male black, 4/20/93, resident of Houston, TX

Jorden Spiller, male black, 3/1/91, resident of Beaumont, TX