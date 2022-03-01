Beaumont man jailed in connection with late January murder now charged in New Year's Day murder

He was being held on a $1 million bond in connection with a January 30 murder when he was charged with the New Year's Day murder.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The suspect in a late January 2022 murder in the west end of Beaumont has now been charged in another killing that happened just a month earlier.

Kedrain Deshawn Perkins, 23, of Beaumont, was charged this week in connection with the New Year's Day shooting death of Felton Jones.

Police found the 30-year-old Beaumont man in the driver’s seat of a gray Chevrolet Malibu in the 2300 block of Taylor Street in the early morning hours of January 1, 2022. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins was being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the January 30 murder when he was charged in Jones' death.

The two Beaumont murder scenes are just over five miles apart.

In the January 30 murder, Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, was fatally shot at at the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen road late on a Sunday night.

Perkins' bond on the new murder charge was set at $1 million so he is now being held on bonds totaling $2 million.

