Beaumont man indicted in April Game X-Change armed robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man accused in the April armed robbery of a Beaumont video game store has been formally indicted.

Daniel Leatherwood, 20, of Beaumont, was indicted this week on an aggravated robbery charge in connection with the April 25, 2023 robbery of the Game X-Change on Dowlen Rd in Beaumont.

He's accused of robbing the store of $592 in cash and several game consoles according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

A witness says they could positively identify Leatherwood when shown his photo in a photo lineup the affidavit said.

Leatherwood, who was arrested on May 25, 2023, did not work alone in the game store robbery according to the affidavit. Police also suspect him in a Liberty County robbery.

Police arrested Brandon Mayberry on June 3, 2023, in connection with the robbery and also suspect him in another robbery.

Police believe Leatherwood and Mayberry entered the store with semi-automatic pistols and demanded the clerks fill a bag with money at gunpoint.

They left in a car that Beaumont police later found wrecked and found evidence in the car that they say linked Leatherwood to the robbery according to the affidavit.

Leatherwood is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his bond is set at $500,000. He will have to wear an ankle monitor if he makes bond according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.