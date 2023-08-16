Beaumont man wanted in Indiana indicted on multiple charges in Jefferson County

Anthony Deshone Smith was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for unlawful possession of firearm, evading arrest, Failure to ID and theft of firearm.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man wanted in Indiana has been indicted on multiple charges in Jefferson County.

Anthony Deshone Smith, 23, was arrested by Beaumont police officers during a traffic stop.

On April 19, 2023 at approximately 2:20 p.m., Beaumont Police offers were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle with a ripped temporary license plate that was not instantly visible, which is required by the Texas Transportation Code, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Because of this, police attempted a traffic stop.

When the driver of the vehicle pulled in to an apartment complex, the passenger, Smith, exited the vehicle and ran.

The officer gave chase to Smith and yelled for him to "get on the ground" multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Smith continued to run and was later captured a short distance away.

When another office tried to identify Smith, he gave the name "Rayshund Smith."

As Smith exited the vehicle, he left the front right passenger door open that had a stolen handgun in the door pocket.

Officers believe Smith was in possession of the gun because it was right next to his right leg, according to the affidavit.

A check of Smith's criminal history revealed that he is a convicted felon as of September 2020 for theft of property as well has a prior conviction for evading detention/arrest.

When officers looked at a mugshot of Rayshund Smith, they determined that Anthony Smith wasn't the alias he provided.

It was later discovered that Smith was wanted in the state of Indiana.

Smith was transported and booked to the Jefferson County Jail.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Smith was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for unlawful possession of firearm, evading arrest, Failure to ID and theft of firearm.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.