Beaumont man indicted on felony solicitation of prostitution charge

The suspect answered an ad posted by an undercover officer on a "website known for facilitating sexual exploitation and human trafficking."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 49-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on a felony charge of solicitation of prostitution.

Robert Wiltz, 49, of Beaumont, was arrested in October 2022 during an undercover operation run by the Texas Department of Public Safety aimed at cutting down on human trafficking according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on the state jail felony charge.

Wiltz answered an ad posted on a "website known for facilitating sexual exploitation and human trafficking" by an undercover officer.

He then showed up at the Holiday Inn on 11th St after making arrangements to meet there and pay for sex the affidavit said.

Wiltz was arrested when he showed up at the hotel.

If convicted he could face up to two year years in a Texas state jail.

An indictment means that the grand jury has decided that enough evidence exists in a case to bring it to trial. Anyone under indictment is considered to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.