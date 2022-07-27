Beaumont man indicted on multiple felony charges, accused of committing numerous armed robberies

Mikale Bolton is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man that police believe committed numerous armed robberies is facing multiple felony charges.

Mikale Rashad Bolton is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony. A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Bolton on Wednesday.

Bolton is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $500,000.

One of the robberies occurred on June 25, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the 3100 block of French Road after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery shortly after 8 a.m.

Police believe Bolton approached a person who was sitting their vehicle in a parking lot, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Bolton then allegedly showed the victim a gun and forced them to give him their vehicle.

Another robbery occurred on June 28, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Community Bank located at the 5900 block of Delaware Street after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery shortly before 7 a.m.

Police believe Bolton used a gun to rob a victim who had just withdrawn money from an ATM, according to the release. Bolton was said to have still been driving the vehicle stolen during the June 25 robbery.

Detectives believe Bolton is responsible for numerous additional aggravated robberies of a similar nature, according to the release.

