Beaumont man indicted on 2 counts of murder after separate deadly January shootings

According to probable cause affidavits, Kedrain Perkins admitted to ordering a hit on Isaiah Wagner.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man may soon face trial after two separate shootings in January 2022 left two men dead.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down two murder indictments to Kedrain Deshawn Perkins. Perkins was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shootings of 30-year-old Felton Jones and 31-year-old Isaiah Brandon Wagner.

Perkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The first fatal shooting took place on New Year's Day of 2022. Beaumont police went to the 2200 block of Taylor Street shortly before midnight, after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found the body of Felton Jones inside of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Bethlehem Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police learned that Jones went to a house in the area to pick up his then 4-month-old child.

Police believe Felton was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle in the driveway. Video surveillance suggested the shooting took place at 11:49 p.m.

Evidence on Perkins' phone showed he was in the area of Jones’ murder at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police also found evidence on Perkins' phone that suggested he had a motive for the murder.

According to the affidavit, Perkins admitted to a third party that he was involved in the murder of Jones.

At the time of the discovery of his alleged involvement in the murder of Jones, Perkins was already in police custody for a different deadly shooting

The shooting that was already under investigation happened on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Beaumont police went to the 6500 block of Phelan Boulevard shortly before midnight after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found the body of Isaiah Wagner along the side of the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex, according to another probable cause affidavit. Police said Wagner had been shot multiple times.

Further investigation revealed that Wagner was the victim of an aggravated assault that happened in the 2100 block of Grand Street on January 24, 2022. During the incident, Wagner and his vehicle had been shot at more than 40 times, according to the affidavit.

Wagner told police Perkins had shot at him from a Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana license plates. Wagner said he knew the Sonata because he was there it was purchased.

Beaumont police stopped a grey Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana plates on January 31, 2022 in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 and 11th street for not properly signaling. Perkins was driving the car.

According to the affidavit, Perkins admitted to having ordered a hit on Wagner and provided information that only someone who had been there when the shooting happened would have known.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

