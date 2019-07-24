BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old man has been indicted on an arson charges after investigators said he set fire to his neighbor's front porch.

Khang Dang is accused of setting fire to his neighbor's porch in Beaumont's West End in the 1200 block of Briarmeadow Drive, and attempting to burn the front door on June 21 according to court documents.

The woman living in the home was alerted by her front door camera that someone was in the front door area according to the documents.

The documents say as she watched the camera, she saw a man pouring a bottle of something on the wall and lighting it on fire.

Investigators watched the footage and saw the man squeezing a liquid from a dark square container onto the wall and lighting it on fire according to the documents.

The fire burned out, and the suspect could be seen lighting the door area on fire once again according to investigators.