BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday on 13 theft charges after being accused of taking over $1,600 in cigarettes, tobacco products and other merchandise over the course of nearly a year.

Marcus Keith Johnson was indicted on 13 counts of theft for allegedly stealing merchandise from more than 10 area stores.

Johnson is accused of stealing the items from May 2018 through February 2019.

Johnson is held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000 according to jail records.