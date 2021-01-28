18-year-old indicted on 10 counts of child porn possession

The videos included children between the ages of 2 to 13-years-old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Multiple files were found on 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Bastian’s cell phone, the affidavit says.

The videos were found as a result of a search warrant that resulted from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report where a user was uploading child pornography to a cloud storage account.

The affidavit says the defendant admitted having control of the cloud storage account to which the files were uploaded.

