x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

18-year-old indicted on 10 counts of child porn possession

The videos included children between the ages of 2 to 13-years-old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The videos included children between the ages of 2 to 13-years-old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Multiple files were found on 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Bastian’s cell phone, the affidavit says.

The videos were found as a result of a search warrant that resulted from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report where a user was uploading child pornography to a cloud storage account.

The affidavit says the defendant admitted having control of the cloud storage account to which the files were uploaded.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Daniel Bastian, 18, mugshot

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles