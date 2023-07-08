Beaumont man indicted for murder in shooting of man at North End gas station

A witness told police the two men got into a physical fight that escalated into the fatal shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted in the shooting death of another man following an argument at a Beaumont gas station.

Jeremy Akeem Dixon, 33, of Beaumont, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Remund Whittington, 31, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

A witness told police Dixon and Whittington got into a physical fight at the gas station in Beaumont's North End and that the fight escalated into shooting after Dixon pulled out a gun according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Dixon was identified by witnesses according to the affidavit.

He was wounded and found hiding a few blocks from the scene of the Concord Rd shooting according to file stories.

Officers were sent to the shooting at the Crystal Grocery Shell Station at 3145 Concord Rd. at about 4:15 a.m. that Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When they arrived they found Whittington's body.

Not long after officers arrived at the shooting scene, a second victim showed up at the emergency room at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound police said.

Detectives began interviewing witnesses and not long after began looking for a 33-year-old Beaumont man as a "person of interest" in the shooting according to the release.

Police announced just before 8 a.m. that morning that they had taken Dixon into custody.

He was found just blocks away hiding near an apartment building at the intersection of Primrose and Steelton Streets north of where the shooting happened.

When police found Dixon he was suffering from gunshot wound and was taken to a Beaumont hospital.

Dixon was discharged from the hospital and is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder charge, Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. told 12News.

Dixon was previously wanted on an aggravated assault family violence charge from a non-related incident and is being held on a $50,000 bond on that charge police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

